When Does Sam's Club Mark Down Unsold Inventory?

Shopping in person or ordering online from Sam's Club can often come out cheaper than other bulk retailers like Costco, but in this economy, a good deal is still worth seeking out — even at retailers known for keeping their prices low. At Sam's Club, shoppers and employees alike claim that if you shop at specific days and times, you may be able to snag major markdowns (we're talking up to 50% off regular-priced items). While Sam's Club doesn't have any hard and fast rules around its markdowns (and discounts on unsold inventory can vary based on store location), many customers report finding deals on unsold meat and perishable items in the early morning or end of the day.

The markdowns can happen daily to prevent throwing away food that doesn't have much shelf life left but is perfectly fine to eat promptly. Some say their stores have the most markdowns on Wednesdays. For others, Thursdays bring the biggest savings when it comes to unsold food. This includes affordable Sam's Club chicken and other finds in the meat department, as well as dollars knocked off the price of other perishable foods like salmon. In addition to the likelihood of discounted items, early in the morning is the preferred time to go grocery shopping due to lesser crowds. Still, it's worth noting you may very well find marked-down unsold items after 6 p.m. in the evening hours before closing.