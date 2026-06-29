The Country That Snacks The Most Isn't The United States, According To A New Report

The United States has a bit of a reputation when it comes to food. The home of Coca-Cola, M&M's, and McDonald's, America tends to be intertwined with tasty treats and indulgent bites. However, according to a new report, Americans aren't actually the biggest snackers in the world. That honor, in fact, goes to Brazil.

The 2026 State of Snacking report, carried out by Mondelēz International, Mintel, and Black Swan Data, was compiled using information collected from consumers in a number of major global markets. Of those surveyed, six in 10 snacked at least once per day, while nearly 50% said they occasionally replaced entire meals with snacks. According to the study, Brazilians are the most frequent snackers, with 98% of the population saying they do it regularly.

The Irish were next up at 75%, followed by the U.K. with 72%. The U.S. actually came fourth on the list, with 65% of those surveyed saying they snack daily. Whether it was a perfect snack plate or a grab-and-go item, one in four Americans said they reach for something between meals twice per day. In comparison, only 16% of people in India said they snacked twice a day, and only 41% snacked daily.