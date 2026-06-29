The Country That Snacks The Most Isn't The United States, According To A New Report
The United States has a bit of a reputation when it comes to food. The home of Coca-Cola, M&M's, and McDonald's, America tends to be intertwined with tasty treats and indulgent bites. However, according to a new report, Americans aren't actually the biggest snackers in the world. That honor, in fact, goes to Brazil.
The 2026 State of Snacking report, carried out by Mondelēz International, Mintel, and Black Swan Data, was compiled using information collected from consumers in a number of major global markets. Of those surveyed, six in 10 snacked at least once per day, while nearly 50% said they occasionally replaced entire meals with snacks. According to the study, Brazilians are the most frequent snackers, with 98% of the population saying they do it regularly.
The Irish were next up at 75%, followed by the U.K. with 72%. The U.S. actually came fourth on the list, with 65% of those surveyed saying they snack daily. Whether it was a perfect snack plate or a grab-and-go item, one in four Americans said they reach for something between meals twice per day. In comparison, only 16% of people in India said they snacked twice a day, and only 41% snacked daily.
The most popular snacks in America
One of the items that the Brazilians surveyed said they love to snack on was the Sonho de Valsa chocolates from Lacta. The iconic bonbons, which feature a creamy cashew filling encased in a crisp milk chocolate shell, are a childhood staple in the country, along with other candies like brigadeiros — a condensed milk-based truffle — and paçoca, which is made with peanuts, sugar, and salt. As for savory bites, feijoada is considered Brazil's national dish, and this traditional fried snack is so popular that you can get it at the country's Starbucks.
As for American snacks, Oreos have shaped memories for 71% of those surveyed. According to a different set of data from YouGov, the other top snacks in the U.S. include M&M's, KitKat, Goldfish, and Reese's. Tasting Table previously ranked the 31 most popular snacks in America, and we had slightly different opinions, but the top contenders did make the list. Our favorite choices may not be as intriguing as some of the snacks available in Brazil, but they evoke nostalgia — like any good treat should.