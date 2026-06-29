Yes, You Can (And Should) Reuse Charcoal — Here's How To Make The Most Of It

"Waste not, want not" is sage advice for many aspects of life, and it certainly doesn't stop at the smoker or grill. Too often you wrap up a barbecue session to find you've got a bed of coals that are just reaching their prime with plenty more burning to do. Just letting them burn themselves out seems like it would be a tragic waste of good fuel. Because — it would be. The truth is, it's quite simple to preserve some of those coals for next time, saving your lumps or briquettes, and in the process, money.

Obviously, burning coals offer diminishing returns, so you're not likely to get a full cook out of only leftover coals, and these will likely only get up to around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. You can, however, use fewer fresh coals by supplementing with used ones. The first step is to stop your coals from burning. In a grill or smoker, the simplest way to do this is to close all air vents to choke the coal by depriving it of fresh oxygen. You can leave this to take as long as it needs, since you don't want to handle the coals until they're no longer hot anyway. If you've got a metal container with a lid, you can also place coals in that to suffocate them, but do so with caution, and make sure that container (and whatever you rest it on) can handle the heat.