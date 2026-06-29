Forget Soapstone: Erin Napier's Countertop Idea Is Cheaper And Stylish
We're always on the lookout for countertop options that are as beautiful as they are durable, and it doesn't hurt when they come with a price tag that doesn't break the bank. As anyone who's done a kitchen renovation knows, this is no easy feat — and that's especially true if you're looking for something often seen in higher-end kitchens, such as soapstone. This is exactly why our interest was recently piqued when we saw Erin Napier's soapstone-effect counter that's actually leathered granite.
In an episode of Napier's HGTV show "Home Town," the designer and host revealed, alongside her husband, Ben, that their countertop of choice would have been soapstone. "I want a kitchen that looks like a million recipes have already been cooked in there the day I step in for the first time," said Napier in the episode.
But while the couple craved the leathered, textured look of soapstone, they didn't have the budget required. Instead, leathered granite was used to get the exact same weathered and worn effect as the higher-priced alternative.
How to pick the right leathered granite
If you're looking for a soapstone effect but opting for leathered granite instead, there are a few things worth considering. Soapstone is naturally matte with an unfinished look, while granite is treated with a brushing process that results in a matte-effect finish. Both materials are considered to be pretty low-maintenance, but it's worth considering that leathered granite countertops can require some additional upkeep. Its matte finish makes it prone to absorbing oils more than other countertop options, so you should be sure to seal properly and clean regularly. It's also important to avoid harsh chemicals, so use a gentle mixture of soap and warm water.
On the other hand, a major perk of choosing leathered granite over polished is that it hides smudge marks and fingerprints incredibly well. It's also heat and water-resistant, as well as naturally resistant to bacteria. Another alternative to a soapstone-style countertop is honed granite, which has a similar aesthetic, but can show fingerprints, oil, and water staining more than soapstone or leathered granite.