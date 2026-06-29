Forget Soapstone: Erin Napier's Countertop Idea Is Cheaper And Stylish

We're always on the lookout for countertop options that are as beautiful as they are durable, and it doesn't hurt when they come with a price tag that doesn't break the bank. As anyone who's done a kitchen renovation knows, this is no easy feat — and that's especially true if you're looking for something often seen in higher-end kitchens, such as soapstone. This is exactly why our interest was recently piqued when we saw Erin Napier's soapstone-effect counter that's actually leathered granite.

In an episode of Napier's HGTV show "Home Town," the designer and host revealed, alongside her husband, Ben, that their countertop of choice would have been soapstone. "I want a kitchen that looks like a million recipes have already been cooked in there the day I step in for the first time," said Napier in the episode.

But while the couple craved the leathered, textured look of soapstone, they didn't have the budget required. Instead, leathered granite was used to get the exact same weathered and worn effect as the higher-priced alternative.