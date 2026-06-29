Don't Toss Those Tea Tins — Repurpose Them Into Beautiful Herb Planters

Whether you're an avid tea drinker or you've been given fancy tea as a thoughtful gift, decorative tea tins can be reused in unexpected ways. Their size and shape make it hard to imagine they can be repurposed to hold anything other than tea, but as it turns out, there is an excellent alternative — especially if you're on the hunt for new planters for your indoor herb garden.

It's not as simple as dropping some soil and a plant into these tins, but it's pretty close. With a few easy tweaks, these cute tins can be converted into containers for your windowsill herb garden, making it an excellent DIY project to tackle in a day.

As the very first step, empty and clean your tea tin, and then dry it thoroughly. This is particularly important if it was storing loose-leaf tea. From there, all you need is super glue, plastic lining, and foam balls or another option to help create proper drainage, and in a few easy steps, you'll have the start of a charming indoor herb garden.