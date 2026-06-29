Forget Basil And Cilantro: Grow This Summer-Blooming Herb Pollinators Enjoy

While basil and cilantro are both essential herbs in a kitchen, there's another herb that's fragrant, low maintenance, and sure to attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and even bats to your flourishing garden. Pollinators are important not only for your personal garden but also for the ecosystem at large, as they help to transport pollen between flowers, which helps to naturally fertilize plants. This is essential for both growing food and crops as well as our overall air quality and general ecosystem.

Thyme, which flowers during the warmer spring and summer months but grows year-round, is a great herb to add to your pollinator garden. While there are many different species and varieties of thyme available to plant, they will all attract pollinators to your garden.

Growing thyme plants from seeds can be a bit finicky, as sometimes getting the seeds to germinate properly can be difficult and, once the seedlings do start to grow, their growth can be a slow process. However for experienced gardeners and those willing to play the long game, thyme is a hearty herb that doesn't require heavy maintenance. If you're planting thyme merely for decorative purposes or to encourage pollinators to visit your garden, there isn't much you need to worry about in terms of when to trim or harvest the plant other than occasional pruning, and you can let the beautiful, petite flowers bloom and enjoy its delicate blooms and colors.