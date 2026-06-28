The Best Way To Remove Stains From Fine China Is Hiding In Your Bathroom

To begin, you should clean the china in question with regular dish soap and warm water, using a sponge or microfiber cloth to remove any surface residue. Much like when you use baking soda to restore CorningWare, your ultimate goal is to clean and brighten your pieces thoroughly without fading, chipping, or other more permanent damage. Cleaning your china first should also make your stains stand out more, so you know exactly where to target with your baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

Once your dishware is cleaned, it's time to make a paste using baking soda and a small amount of water. Apply this to the stains and leave it in place for about 15 to 20 minutes so the baking soda can work its magic. After letting it set, use a toothbrush or another soft-bristled brush to scrub the stain, rinse thoroughly, and dry with a soft cloth.

Next, it's time to add the hydrogen peroxide. Thanks to its natural bleaching agents, this step should fully lift the stain. You simply apply the solution to the stain and let your dish sit again — this time for ten to fifteen minutes before brushing away the stain, rinsing, and drying.

If you find your stains still need more work, you can repeat the process or try adding a round with lemon juice or white vinegar.