How To Restore Stained CorningWare Without Damaging It
With their ultra-durable material emblazoned with an iconic cornflower design, CorningWare dishes strike a balance between toughness and elegance that makes them truly unique. The 1950s oven accident that lead to the invention of CorningWare spawned a revolutionary line of hybrid glass-ceramic (aka Pyroceram) cookware that can withstand extreme temperature changes without cracking. Given how special they are, cleaning and restoring these dishes requires some care.
Before we get into cleaning, first learn how to tell if your vintage CorningWare is valuable. The brand also makes ceramic stoneware dishes that are different from its original pieces made of Pyroceram, and we'll be covering how to clean the latter. To make vintage CorningWare shiny-new, you'll need white vinegar, water, and citric acid. You might know citric acid as a common ingredient in sour candies and other foods, but it's also a powerful, all-natural cleaning agent. Its acidic qualities lift off stubborn, baked-in stains without using harsh chemicals.
An article in the The Times Colonist recommends filling a large pot with 4 cups water, 3 cups vinegar, and 2 tablespoons citric acid. The vessel needs to be big enough to accommodate the liquid plus your CorningWare without overflowing. Carefully bring the solution to a boil and then submerge one dish in it for at least five minutes, without removing the pot from the heat. Repeat for any additional dishes. After soaking, stains can be gently rubbed off using steel wool (or a sponge, if you want a less abrasive tool).
More methods to remove stains from vintage CorningWare
If you would rather not hunt for citric acid, there's another product that can make stained CorningWare look brand new — Bar Keepers Friend. This gentle yet mighty powder is one of the absolute best kitchen cleaners, and can tackle rust, grease, tarnish, and whatever else might be hanging around on your dishes. Apply the powder to the stained areas, sprinkle on a little water to turn it into a paste, and rub it in using a rag. Rinse it off right away to see if the stains are gone; if any stick around, repeat the process.
For a similar method that uses ingredients you likely already have, put some baking soda on the stained parts of your CorningWare, drizzle some dish soap on top, fill the dish with hot water, and let it sit for a while. Scrub at the stains with a sponge and repeat as necessary.
Once your vintage prizes are looking beautiful, follow two maintenance rules to keep them that way. Never use metal utensils on your CorningWare, as they can stain the material with gray marks. Said marks can be removed using the same procedures as above, but it's better to just avoid them. If you decide to cook with your CorningWare, it can go in the dishwasher, but hand-washing might be a safer choice for rare items. If burnt-on food gets stuck to your precious dishes, a 20-minute soak in hot soapy water should make it scrubbable.