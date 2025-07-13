How To Restore Stained CorningWare Without Damaging It

With their ultra-durable material emblazoned with an iconic cornflower design, CorningWare dishes strike a balance between toughness and elegance that makes them truly unique. The 1950s oven accident that lead to the invention of CorningWare spawned a revolutionary line of hybrid glass-ceramic (aka Pyroceram) cookware that can withstand extreme temperature changes without cracking. Given how special they are, cleaning and restoring these dishes requires some care.

Before we get into cleaning, first learn how to tell if your vintage CorningWare is valuable. The brand also makes ceramic stoneware dishes that are different from its original pieces made of Pyroceram, and we'll be covering how to clean the latter. To make vintage CorningWare shiny-new, you'll need white vinegar, water, and citric acid. You might know citric acid as a common ingredient in sour candies and other foods, but it's also a powerful, all-natural cleaning agent. Its acidic qualities lift off stubborn, baked-in stains without using harsh chemicals.

An article in the The Times Colonist recommends filling a large pot with 4 cups water, 3 cups vinegar, and 2 tablespoons citric acid. The vessel needs to be big enough to accommodate the liquid plus your CorningWare without overflowing. Carefully bring the solution to a boil and then submerge one dish in it for at least five minutes, without removing the pot from the heat. Repeat for any additional dishes. After soaking, stains can be gently rubbed off using steel wool (or a sponge, if you want a less abrasive tool).