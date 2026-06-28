When It's Safe Vs Unsafe To Eat The Fruit Those Pesky Fruit Flies Have Been Landing On

On hot summer days, fruit flies landing on your fruit and other produce can be at best a nuisance, and at worst utterly revolting. Fruit flies can't bite or sting people, so while they won't directly harm humans, they can spread bacteria from elsewhere, like the trash or a dirty kitchen drain, onto fresh fruit. For this reason, so long as your fruit doesn't have visible cracks in the skin or mushy parts, washing it with running water before eating is generally a safe and sufficient way to remove any potential bacteria from its surface. When appropriate, peeling your fresh-but-not-overripe fruit will also make it safe to eat.

When fruit becomes overripe or begins to decay, it's at its most appealing to fruit flies. Interestingly, fruit flies don't actually eat fruit; they are drawn to fungus and the vinegary, fermentation-like smell of rotting fruit, and lay their eggs here because it's an ideal place for their larvae to feed.

Fruit flies can detect fermenting odors from over a kilometer away and come to lay eggs in the cracks and crevices of your overripe fruit. These eggs will hatch into maggot larvae, so unless that's in some way appealing to you, if your fruit is going mushy, with split skin and exposed flesh, it's best to throw it away, as washing won't reliably rid it of eggs or larvae.