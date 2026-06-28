Never Lose Lids Again With This Quick DIY Cereal Box Organizer

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A good set of plastic containers can be one of the most helpful additions to your kitchen whether they're used for storing leftovers, meal prepping for the week, or preventing that half-sliced onion from spreading smells in the fridge. But when it comes to storage, plastic containers can feel more cumbersome than useful. The containers themselves usually nest neatly, but the lids have a tendency to wander off from their assigned partners no matter how many times you pile them back up. You need a better system, and you can build one with an empty cereal box.

The idea is to store plastic lids vertically, as you would magazines in a rack, so that you can easily select the lid you want without rummaging through a medley of them. Any cereal box will do, as long as it fits the largest of your lids. Although if you have a lot of containers, you could use several boxes of different sizes to file all the lids.

Start by removing the empty cereal bag and ensuring that there are no leftover crumbs that might attract insects. Tape up the bottom flaps to make sure they'll stay closed, then cut off all four top flaps of the box. With the box upright, measure and mark a spot around 3 inches from the top of the box, and another 3 inches from the bottom on the front. You can then draw a diagonal line connecting these points and cut the cardboard here. Repeat on the other side, trimming the narrow side also, and you'll have your storage solution.