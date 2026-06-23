This Del Taco Fan-Favorite Meat Is Returning With 5 New Twists

Del Taco has announced the return of one of its most beloved seasonal menu items, now available in a variety of new ways. The slow-cooked pork carnitas has been a fan favorite at the chain for years, but it only tends to show up for a limited time when it's released. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the protein is officially back –– and will be available in eight different styles all summer long.

Slow cooker carnitas is a Mexican pulled-pork dish that typically calls for slow cooking a well-marbled cut of meat with seasonings like black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, and chili. The carnitas at Del Taco are no different, braised for hours with authentic spices before being loaded onto a base and topped with fresh ingredients and sauces.

This summer, customers will again be able to order the carnitas as a street taco, combo burrito, or loaded fries, but there are also five new options: the Carnitas Quesadilla, Carnitas Queso Loaded Nachos, Carnitas Breakfast Big Fat Taco, and the Carnitas Breakfast Burrito — which could easily give the best Del Taco burrito a run for its money.