This Del Taco Fan-Favorite Meat Is Returning With 5 New Twists
Del Taco has announced the return of one of its most beloved seasonal menu items, now available in a variety of new ways. The slow-cooked pork carnitas has been a fan favorite at the chain for years, but it only tends to show up for a limited time when it's released. According to a press release shared with Tasting Table, the protein is officially back –– and will be available in eight different styles all summer long.
Slow cooker carnitas is a Mexican pulled-pork dish that typically calls for slow cooking a well-marbled cut of meat with seasonings like black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, and chili. The carnitas at Del Taco are no different, braised for hours with authentic spices before being loaded onto a base and topped with fresh ingredients and sauces.
This summer, customers will again be able to order the carnitas as a street taco, combo burrito, or loaded fries, but there are also five new options: the Carnitas Quesadilla, Carnitas Queso Loaded Nachos, Carnitas Breakfast Big Fat Taco, and the Carnitas Breakfast Burrito — which could easily give the best Del Taco burrito a run for its money.
More seasonal favorites at Del Taco
For Del Taco purists, the Carnitas Street Tacos are topped with fresh diced onions, chopped cilantro, and a tangy green sauce, while the Carnitas Quesadilla features the meat, shredded cheese, and some green sauce folded in a flour tortilla and flat grilled until melted. The Carnitas Queso Loaded Nachos are more indulgent, loaded with fresh house-made tortilla chips, slow-cooked beans, Del Taco's signature creamy queso blanco, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
As for the Big Fat Taco? A thick, buttery toasted flatbread piled with carnitas, house-grated cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a secret sauce. Opt for the Breakfast Big Fat Taco if you want to add scrambled eggs. In a release shared with Tasting Table, Noah Chillingworth, chief marketing officer at Del Taco, said the company continues to innovate the carnitas and other popular Del Taco items like the Independence Poppers beverage collection and Funnel Cake Fries, which are both available through the end of summer.
"Our carnitas have consistently been one of our most anticipated offerings, and this year we're building on that excitement with new menu creations that showcase the versatility of this fan-favorite protein," he said. "We're continuing to innovate around a guest favorite while bringing back the seasonal treats and nostalgic flavors that have become synonymous with summer at Del Taco."