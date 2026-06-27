Give Plain Rice A Caesar Salad-Inspired Upgrade

Chicken Caesar salad lovers, this one's for you. The next time a craving strikes — but the strength of your appetite says that a salad alone isn't going to cut it — upgrade plain rice with Caesar salad flavors by making chicken Caesar rice bowls. Adding rice to the mix yields a more satisfying and substantial dish than a traditional Caesar salad alone. This dish is all about the textural interplay of the spongy, cloudy rice, the crunch of the fresh greens, and the toothy chew of the savory chicken. On the nutritional front, chicken Caesar rice bowls deliver veggies and protein with enough heartiness to fill you up without weighing you down, and (crucially) without skimping in the flavor department. Plus, it's warm — and who doesn't love a warm meal at dinnertime?

To make a chicken Caesar salad rice bowl, the first step is (of course) making some rice. This can be done in a rice cooker appliance, in a pot on the stove, or using a store-bought packet of convenient microwavable rice. Dealer's choice. While the rice is cooking, toss some hand-shredded romaine lettuce or the greens from a bagged salad kit in a coating of Caesar dressing. For a bolder flavor, add a generous sprinkle of freshly-cracked black peppers and a large pinch of shaved Parmesan to the greens before tossing. To assemble the rice bowl, simply top the prepared rice with the dressed greens and some pre-cooked chicken. The warm rice will slightly wilt the lettuce for a luxurious texture.