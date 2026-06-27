Give Plain Rice A Caesar Salad-Inspired Upgrade
Chicken Caesar salad lovers, this one's for you. The next time a craving strikes — but the strength of your appetite says that a salad alone isn't going to cut it — upgrade plain rice with Caesar salad flavors by making chicken Caesar rice bowls. Adding rice to the mix yields a more satisfying and substantial dish than a traditional Caesar salad alone. This dish is all about the textural interplay of the spongy, cloudy rice, the crunch of the fresh greens, and the toothy chew of the savory chicken. On the nutritional front, chicken Caesar rice bowls deliver veggies and protein with enough heartiness to fill you up without weighing you down, and (crucially) without skimping in the flavor department. Plus, it's warm — and who doesn't love a warm meal at dinnertime?
To make a chicken Caesar salad rice bowl, the first step is (of course) making some rice. This can be done in a rice cooker appliance, in a pot on the stove, or using a store-bought packet of convenient microwavable rice. Dealer's choice. While the rice is cooking, toss some hand-shredded romaine lettuce or the greens from a bagged salad kit in a coating of Caesar dressing. For a bolder flavor, add a generous sprinkle of freshly-cracked black peppers and a large pinch of shaved Parmesan to the greens before tossing. To assemble the rice bowl, simply top the prepared rice with the dressed greens and some pre-cooked chicken. The warm rice will slightly wilt the lettuce for a luxurious texture.
Chicken Caesar rice bowls might find their way into your weekly dinner rotation
Chicken Caesar rice bowls can be a thrifty way to transform leftover chicken breast from dinner the night before. Crispy panko-breaded chicken performs fabulously here, but grilled chicken could get the job done, too. Or, for even quicker preparation, shredded store-bought rotisserie chicken or frozen chicken bites work just as well. Finish the bowl with an all-over drizzle of more Caesar dressing to complete the dish. Newman's Own is our favorite store-bought Caesar salad dressing, here at Tasting Table. If you're going the homemade route, be sure to make the Caesar dressing ahead of time, giving all those flavors a chance to meld together and intensify. This Caesar-inspired rice hack works with any type of rice, but opting for milder varieties like white or jasmine rice will allow all those Caesar-inspired toppings to shine on the palate unobstructed.
We've also rounded up a few tips for staving off a soggy rice bowl (you can thank us later). Alternatively, instead of a rice bowl assemblage, chicken Caesar-style rice can be translated into a skillet-style dinner, served hot. To make it, simply swap the romaine lettuce for green beans, and stir 'em with the pre-cooked rice, pre-cooked chicken, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese in a warm nonstick skillet until gooey and thoroughly incorporated. You can even make this dish in the same still-hot pan after browning the chicken fillets ("hooray" for fewer dirty dishes to wash). Serve with garlic bread and a glass of chilled white wine for an elevated touch.