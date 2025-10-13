Martha Stewart's Go-To Method For White Rice That Turns Out Perfect Every Time

Although rice may seem like a simple side dish, a lot of variables can affect how well it turns out, from the ratio of water to rice you use to the type of pot you cook it in. Martha Stewart outlined her go-to method for cooking white rice perfectly every time on her TV series, "Martha's Cooking School." If you want perfect white rice every time, follow Stewart's simple method.

Although there are many different types of rice you can use when making a meal, Stewart's method is for classic white rice. Rather than use a rice cooker, she cooks it in a stainless steel pot on the stove. And instead of using the 1-2-3 rice rule, she uses an even ratio of 1 cup of rice to 1 cup of water. However, what really makes her method different from many others is what she does after taking the rice off the stove.

Rather than keeping the rice on the stovetop for its entire cook time, she lets it simmer on the heat for exactly 16 minutes, and then turns off the stove burner. She then lets it steam in the pot, lid still on, for 10 minutes off the flame. This results in fluffy white rice with the perfect texture and taste. In this episode, she also offers other great tips for cooking white rice perfectly.