For Crispier Roasted Potatoes, Use This Simple Pan Trick

Mashed, fried, sliced. No matter how you eat your potatoes, there's a method to cooking them perfectly every time. This is true for oven-roasting potatoes — while the oven makes them super soft and tender, it's hard to reach that irresistible level of crispiness you'd achieve from frying them. One potato roasting hack we wish we knew sooner? Preheating the pan before baking them.

That's right: Popping your baking pan into the oven first gets it nice and hot and keeps the potatoes from eventually sticking to the bottom. This kickstarts a phenomenon known as the Maillard reaction, aka when cooking evaporates the outer moisture of foods, giving them a golden brown crust. Some chefs have discovered that pan-roasting potato chunks in a cast-iron skillet is a way to achieve this, too. Simply add oil to the pan and let it sit on medium heat until warm, then add your seasoned potatoes until they sizzle and brown.

Whether you opt for the oven or stove route, taking the extra few minutes to preheat your skillet or pan will ensure your potato chunks get that layer of crunch on the exterior while remaining fluffy on the interior, which we'd refer to as the perfect bite. Preheating the pan is a great trick for roasting other veggies, too, but the results just aren't as impressive as with starchy spuds.