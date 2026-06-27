What Does Starbucks Do With Mobile Orders That Are Never Picked Up?

Starbucks mobile ordering is basically its own subculture at this point. There are hacks to know when ordering on the app and even etiquette tips to keep in mind when placing mobile orders. In order for Starbucks mobile ordering to work smoothly, everyone has to do their part. The store has to make drinks in a timely manner, and customers have to pick them up before they pile up. And strangely, sometimes, it's the second part of that equation that causes issues. Starbucks employees can't leave drinks on the counter all day. So what do they do with drinks that don't get picked up? If you get a flat tire on your way to pick up your iced horchata shaken espresso, how much runway do you have before you should just give up the idea of sipping on that sweet, cinnamon-y goodness?

Baristas say that typically, drinks get tossed if they've been sitting there for more than 30 minutes to one hour. One Starbucks employee wrote on Reddit, "After 30 minutes we throw them away at our store. The beverage quality decreases, and it actually becomes a food safety risk when the milk from their beverage just sits out like that and the food gets cold." Another employee on Reddit gives it a little more time, but not much. They wrote, "If it isn't picked up within the hour it is going in the trash."

That being said, Starbucks baristas are not heartless monsters. The same barista who will trash your drink after an hour said, "If they come by later in the shift with their receipt and a sob story, they'll typically get a remake." However, they wrote, "If it's the next day, I'm going to assume you're scamming me." Another barista is a bit more chill about the forgotten order. "I'll toss it after an hour, though I normally save the sticker for the rest of the shift. Sometimes they come in for it later in the day, and I'm happy to remake it," they wrote.