This Pantry Staple Can Cause An Explosion If You Don't Handle It Right

One of the best-known examples of the hazard occurred in 2008 at the Imperial Sugar Refinery in Georgia, where accumulated sugar dust ignited, fueling a catastrophic explosion as the refinery itself became the vessel for a massive sugar dust fire.

In the home, sugar dust is unlikely to accumulate in quantities large enough to create an industrial-style explosion, yet combustible sugar dust is a real hazard to be aware of. Avoid handling sugar containers around open flames or extremely hot surfaces, as any sugar particles that form a cloud and come into contact with the heat source may ignite. This is especially true when you're handling fine caster sugar or icing sugar. It's also a good idea to clean up sugar dust that collects near heat sources or electrical equipment.

If you've got fine sugar dust accumulating at the bottom of your sugar jar, it might be best to throw it out and refill the container with fresh granules. One popular way to make your own powdered sugar for baking is to blend it in a food processor with cornstarch, but do so with extreme caution. Do not attempt this near any source of open flame, high heat, or electricity, as it's sure to create clouds of sugar dust and possibly even heat from the blender itself. Any organic powder can burn (baking flour is another pantry item that can explode in the same way), so the cornstarch can also be combustible.