This Airline's Signature Craft IPA Is A 'Bright Spot' For Guests
In-flight meal options are notoriously bad, but Alaska Airlines is tackling that issue by creating elevated airline menus with award-winning chefs called Chef's (tray) Table for better meals. They've also collaborated with Stumptown coffee for a custom in-flight roast, and in 2022, changed the craft beer scene forever by transporting fresh hops to three different breweries in Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska and serving the resulting brews in Alaska Airlines' airport lounges.
Alaska Airlines' latest partnership began in 2024 with Seattle-area Fremont Brewing, which created a beer served exclusively on flights and in select Alaska Airlines airport lounges. To develop Cloud Cruiser IPA, Fremont Brewing flight-tested different recipes to see how they tasted at cruising altitude before settling on the final brew. The reason food tastes different on a plane is that altitude, cabin pressure, and low humidity dull the senses of taste and smell, which led testers to find that citrus-forward and spicy flavors held up best in the air. According to Alaska Airlines, Cloud Cruiser IPA features "bright orange, melon and tropical notes." The 6.5% ABV beer is brewed with aromatic Washington-grown hops for a crisp, fresh finish.
Cloud Cruiser IPA offers high-flying hoppiness
The design of the can was also a collaboration between the design teams at Fremont Brewing and Alaska Airlines. It features an Alaska Airlines 737-8 MAX soaring the clouds above snowy mountains, forests, and rivers reminiscent of the wilds of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest and Alaskan landscapes that both brands call home. Bright blues, greens, and warm orange accents mirror the beer's citrus-forward flavor profile, tying the artwork to what's inside the can.
While your choice of in-flight beverage may leave you with a hangover, some drinks can still stand up to the (air) pressure and taste great while flying. Since it's made exclusively for Alaska Airlines, there's only one way to try it: order one on any domestic or international Alaska Airlines flight, no matter which cabin you're in, or enjoy one in a participating Alaska Lounge. While you can pack beer or wine in your suitcase, this is one brew you won't find at your local liquor store. Beer hounds may have a bit of a high-altitude climb to scratch Cloud Cruiser IPA off their beer bucket list, but the unique collab is worth a sip at 30,000 feet.