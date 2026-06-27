This Airline's Signature Craft IPA Is A 'Bright Spot' For Guests

In-flight meal options are notoriously bad, but Alaska Airlines is tackling that issue by creating elevated airline menus with award-winning chefs called Chef's (tray) Table for better meals. They've also collaborated with Stumptown coffee for a custom in-flight roast, and in 2022, changed the craft beer scene forever by transporting fresh hops to three different breweries in Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska and serving the resulting brews in Alaska Airlines' airport lounges.

Alaska Airlines' latest partnership began in 2024 with Seattle-area Fremont Brewing, which created a beer served exclusively on flights and in select Alaska Airlines airport lounges. To develop Cloud Cruiser IPA, Fremont Brewing flight-tested different recipes to see how they tasted at cruising altitude before settling on the final brew. The reason food tastes different on a plane is that altitude, cabin pressure, and low humidity dull the senses of taste and smell, which led testers to find that citrus-forward and spicy flavors held up best in the air. According to Alaska Airlines, Cloud Cruiser IPA features "bright orange, melon and tropical notes." The 6.5% ABV beer is brewed with aromatic Washington-grown hops for a crisp, fresh finish.