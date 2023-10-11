Alaska Airlines Teams Up With Stumptown Coffee For Custom In-Flight Roast

One of the Pacific Northwest's most popular coffee makers, Portland-based Stumptown, is taking to the friendly skies with a coffee blend designed for high-altitude satisfaction on Alaska Airlines. The two brands — one a vanguard of the third-wave coffee movement in the U.S., the other, a leading West Coast air carrier — came together to create a coffee that appeals to a wide swath of tastes. "We wanted a crowd pleaser – something that would delight folks who enjoy milder coffees and also speak to guests who enjoy medium-bodied roasts," Stumptown President Laura Szeliga said in a press release.

The blend is based on Stumptown's leading line, Holler Mountain, but is roasted with a focus on lowering acidity and bringing out a balanced, approachable toasty taste that isn't too mellow or too dark. The reason here is not only because Alaska Airlines needs one brew on board that can be enjoyed by the majority of its guests, but also because altitude changes our sense of taste. Alaska Airlines guests can expect a cup that's "smooth and balanced, with aromatic notes of toasted marshmallows, browned butter and toffee with delicate hints of citrus and cherry."

Stumptown's coffee will be available on all Alaska Airlines flights starting on December 1, 2023. Further, guests at the airline's lounges at the Portland International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport will have access to Holler Mountain coffee's Hair Bender espresso and Trapper Creek decaf while they wait to board.