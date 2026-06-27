For The Most Flavorful Pork Roast, Add This Ingredient To The Pot (It's Delicious)

Braised pork roast is one of those dishes that gets better the longer you leave it alone. As it simmers in a Dutch oven, the meat becomes tender and juicy. Time and steady heat help it get there, but you can't forget about boosting the flavor with additional ingredients. When leaving pork roast to cook, throw in some sliced apples for a flavor upgrade.

Rarely will you see a whole hog roast without an apple stuffed in its mouth. Apples are aesthetically pleasing when paired with spit-fired pork, and it's a treat for the taste buds, as well. The tart, honeyed fruit complements mild and sweet pork in every iteration of the coupling. When cooking pork roast in a pot, specifically, adding apples allows the fruit's sugars to break down, helping create a sweet, caramelized sauce that coats the meat. The best type of apples to use with pork dishes are firm ones that won't turn to mush during the lengthy cooking process, like Pink Lady or Honeycrisp. Cut the apples into wedges so they keep their shape while roasting.

Every good pork roast starts with a sear. Heat vegetable oil in your pot or Dutch oven and brown each side of the pork evenly. Take the meat out and saute your aromatics — onions, garlic, and celery work well — before deglazing with broth or apple juice. Allow the pork to simmer in the liquid along with rosemary or thyme and apples for three hours or until it has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.