Cheeseburger, But Make It Fancy: Olive Garden's Sister Chain Will Have You Skipping The Drive-Thru
It's no secret that the famed Italian-American sit-down spot, Olive Garden, is one of several major restaurant chains owned by the same company, Darden. While Olive Garden caters to those who love never-ending plates of pasta, combinations of soup, salad, and breadsticks, and more, one sister chain under the Darden umbrella is a hit with burger aficionados. An offshoot of The Capital Grille, The Capital Burger is an elevated take on the classic American sandwich.
With its sister chain, The Capital Grille, having been picked number one in Tasting Table's rankings of steakhouse chains in the U.S. from worst to best, there's clearly plenty of quality beef to go around. Capitalizing on the popularity of the Signature Cheeseburger from The Capital Grille's menu, The Capital Burger first opened in Washington, D.C. in early 2018. With a proprietary mix of beef from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors house in a supple brioche bun, this is one fancy cheeseburger that will give you the urge to splurge.
The Capital Burger's namesake offering is the same as its sister chain counterpart. The beef patty is accented with a trio of toppings, including Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, shallot aioli, and caramelized onions, which the menu refers to as "French Onion-style." Though this is the cheeseburger that started it all, there are several other noteworthy burgers and "Not Quite a Burger" options available. Additionally, though the atmosphere at The Capital Burger is upscale, there is no dress code as with The Capital Grille.
What fans think about The Capital Burger's Offerings
Radically different from Olive Garden's cuisine, its sister chain exemplifies what makes restaurant burgers taste different from homemade burgers. In addition to its signature cheeseburger, other menu items at The Capital Burger include cheeseburgers topped with Swiss and wild mushrooms, blue cheese and truffles, and even a vegetarian option with a black bean and mushroom patty. Fans have shared their thoughts about the bountiful burgers far and wide.
One Reddit user mentions, "[I ate] The Capital Burger in Washington D.C., a 1/2 lb beef patty with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyere cheese, and shallot aioli," calling it, "One of the best burgers I've had recently. Cooked medium rare to perfection." Another Reddit user replies, "Ah, the French onion soup burger. Just lovely. I believe that caramelized onions will eventually lead us towards world peace."
In contrast, someone else on Reddit notes, "I've been. I waited for 45 minutes in an empty restaurant for them to bring me my food. My 'medium' burger looked like it was cooked on the surface of the sun. Never going back." Relative to other reviews, however, this might be an anomaly. Elsewhere on Reddit, a user enthuses, "Capital Burger is consistently the best burger my boyfriend and I have ever eaten! We've had our fair share of steakhouse burgers and have tried all the [major] burger joints in DC. Capital Burger even beats out Peter Luger's burger." This sister chain looks to be worth a visit.