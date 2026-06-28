Cheeseburger, But Make It Fancy: Olive Garden's Sister Chain Will Have You Skipping The Drive-Thru

It's no secret that the famed Italian-American sit-down spot, Olive Garden, is one of several major restaurant chains owned by the same company, Darden. While Olive Garden caters to those who love never-ending plates of pasta, combinations of soup, salad, and breadsticks, and more, one sister chain under the Darden umbrella is a hit with burger aficionados. An offshoot of The Capital Grille, The Capital Burger is an elevated take on the classic American sandwich.

With its sister chain, The Capital Grille, having been picked number one in Tasting Table's rankings of steakhouse chains in the U.S. from worst to best, there's clearly plenty of quality beef to go around. Capitalizing on the popularity of the Signature Cheeseburger from The Capital Grille's menu, The Capital Burger first opened in Washington, D.C. in early 2018. With a proprietary mix of beef from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors house in a supple brioche bun, this is one fancy cheeseburger that will give you the urge to splurge.

The Capital Burger's namesake offering is the same as its sister chain counterpart. The beef patty is accented with a trio of toppings, including Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, shallot aioli, and caramelized onions, which the menu refers to as "French Onion-style." Though this is the cheeseburger that started it all, there are several other noteworthy burgers and "Not Quite a Burger" options available. Additionally, though the atmosphere at The Capital Burger is upscale, there is no dress code as with The Capital Grille.