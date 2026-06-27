For The Best Spaghetti And Meatballs, Try The Cheesecake Factory's Sister Chain

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Spaghetti and meatballs is one of the most classic Italian favorites that we've all enjoyed in countless iterations, from generations-old family recipes to a humble can of Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatballs. Of course, it's also a common menu item at Italian restaurants. And if you're craving a comforting and delicious bowl of spaghetti and meatballs prepared by chefs, look no further than North Italia.

A sister chain to The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia is a modern Italian restaurant chain with a bustling yet welcoming atmosphere that makes high-quality Italian favorites from scratch, including fresh pasta made daily. And the spaghetti and meatballs have customers from TripAdvisor to Yelp swooning over their perfect execution.

One Yelp customer wrote, " I got the spaghetti & meatballs...basic, [I know]. But when I tell you this was the best dish I've had. I will be craving this forever." Another Yelp review stated that "the spaghetti and meatballs is delicious, [with] huge meatballs that are so flavorful," while a third user proclaimed that "the sauce was tasty and flavorful; and the noodles tasted fresh." Each bowl of pasta comes with large and tender all-beef meatballs over freshly-made, hand-crafted spaghetti smothered in a rich rustic marinara sauce and finished with fresh parmesan cheese. One TripAdvisor review went so far as to say "the spaghetti and meatballs I had here for lunch are easily the best I've had in this life or any past life."