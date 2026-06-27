Forget Traditional Buns: Baking Hot Dogs Into This Bread Makes Them Slice And Serve Ready

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If you're tired of squishy buns getting soggy under the weight of your hot dog and toppings, focaccia is the bun swap you need to try. It's beautifully bouncy, yet with a sturdy foundation and a crusty top that can be used to holding all kinds of ingredients, from roasted garlic to cured meats. Plus, focaccia is an easy recipe for novice bakers as it's a no-knead bread that requires two hands-off rounds of proofing. Furthermore, the hot dogs don't need to be cooked separately as they'll be baked directly into the focaccia dough.

To make the delicious swap, score the hot dogs so they'll get crispy and evenly cooked in the oven. Execute a typical focaccia recipe, creating the dough and spreading it into a pan with a drizzle of olive oil to proof for about an hour and a half. You can also take a shortcut by using canned dough like Pillsbury French Bead Dough, which cuts out the first proof and takes you directly to the dimpling step. After dimpling the focaccia and letting it proof again for 30 minutes, it's ready for the hot dog addition. Gently nestle two evenly spaced rows of four hot dogs (or one row of six links) into the dough. Bake the focaccia for around 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the bread is cooked through, the top is golden and crisp, and the hot dogs are browned. Finally, cut the focaccia leaving some space around the perimeter of each link for the perfect, self-contained hot dog bun.