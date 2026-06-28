7 Hands Down Best Frozen Treats At Dollar Tree To Cool Down This Summer
While you're walking around Dollar Tree picking up summertime barbecue essentials, you might as well check out the freezer aisle for some tasty treats to get you through the summer season. We scoured Dollar Tree's website to find some of the best cold desserts that money can buy. And fortunately for everyone, you don't have to spend too much when you shop at the budget store. Gone are the days when everything was $1, but theses items are still a relatively good deal.
We consulted reviews to see what customers had to say about these products and what they liked about them so that we could share only the best the budget store has to offer. You can feel confident in any of these choices, whether you want something fruity, rich and creamy, or chocolatey — there's a little of everything. Staying cool doesn't have to mean forgoing delightful desserts, and these are the best Dollar Tree has to offer.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade
There's nothing quite as refreshing as a crisp lemonade served over ice. You can find a spin on the classic treat by purchasing the Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade. Each 12-ounce container costs $1.25, so you can buy a bunch to stock in your freezer. You could always split it into smaller portions if you're serving it to a few guests to help it stretch a bit further.
The dessert was considered a top Dollar Tree frozen food to buy by another one of our tasters because of its captivating flavors and textures, a blend of sweet and tangy, icy and creamy. People say this is their favorite frozen item from the discount store, and reviews on the Dollar Tree website don't complain about the product; instead, they complain that it's always out of stock at their location. You'll be lucky to find it, so buy several when you can.
Good Humor Frozen Strawberry Shortcake Dairy Dessert Bars
If you ever patronized an ice cream truck growing up, then you likely encountered a strawberry-looking frozen pop with a sweet red and white coating. Most of these Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars are sold under the Good Humor label, and you can live out your nostalgic childhood memories by buying a pack at Dollar Tree.
They have the exterior cake coating, hints of vanilla, and a creamy strawberry interior. You can get six dessert bars for $5, which is an incredible value compared to other stores. It's fruity, creamy, and wonderfully sweet. The Good Humor product makes a captivating frozen dessert thanks to the vibrant colors and strawberry center. The cake pieces are delicious to scrape off with your teeth, too. Reviewers say this was a childhood favorite, and they're happy to get it for their children now. Only now, you don't have to chase down an ice cream truck to buy one. There's a good reason the Good Humor treat ranks so high among other nostalgic ice cream novelties.
Edwards Signatures Whipped Original Cheesecake
Frozen cheesecakes can be surprisingly tasty, but you might not have expected one you can get at Dollar Tree to hit the spot. The Edwards Signatures Whipped Original Cheesecake Slices are highly praised for their incredible graham cracker crust, which can withstand the richness of the cheesecake base. In fact, the whole cake format was one of the highest ranked frozen store-bought cheesecakes in a previous ranking. You get the signature sweet yet tangy cream cheese notes and the thick, tantalizing crust in a convenient $3, two-slice package.
One tip, though, is to serve it only partially thawed; keep it frozen to ensure it's still refreshing with a thick enough creamy base. It doesn't hurt that the cake slices are beautiful to look at, either. You'll get two slices per box, but you might end up eating them in one go. A reviewer on the Dollar Tree website even called them the "most delicious cheesecake" and rated them a five out of five.
Edwards Frozen Chocolate Crème Pie Slices
If you're a chocolate fan, we have just the treat for you. Edwards also has Frozen Chocolate Crème Pie Slices that are worth getting on your next Dollar Tree run. The cookie crumb crust is truly delectable, but then you get chocolate and vanilla crème filling, chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips, and the beautiful whipped crème rosettes.
Reviews praise its decadence and creaminess. Others say it could pass as homemade and that it's the best premade dessert they've ever had. It's certainly ideal for chocolate lovers, since the ingredient appears in the filling and as both chips and the drizzle on top. The two slices are the perfect portion size, especially when it doesn't make sense to store a full pie in your freezer. However, reviewers say they could eat an entire pie's worth of the stuff — we feel the same way. Snag these for a mere $3 at Dollar Tree, which is cheaper than the same size package at Walmart. These are a convenient option to keep in the freezer in case you have a surprise guest come over; they're bound to impress and require minimal effort.
Richman's Strawberry Sundae Cup
The Richman's Strawberry Sundae Cup may seem unassuming, but it's worth buying for a small but satisfying 6-ounce treat. They're $1.25 a pop, but that doesn't stop people from grabbing two at a time. Customers say their kids enjoy the frozen treats, and they are great for parties. The cup has vanilla ice cream and a sweet, vibrant strawberry syrup with a spoon under the lid for ultimate convenience.
Had them in your youth and aren't sure if they could live up to your memories? "I use to eat this when I was a kid years ago and I just found some today at [Dollar Tree]. Taste as good as it did when I was a kid," says one review on Dollar Tree's website. It mixes creamy and berry flavors wonderfully, but the cup makes it less messy than a popsicle — and you won't have to worry about it dripping down your arm. These sundae cups are an excellent summertime sweet to cool you off.
Snickers Ice Cream Bars
Snickers is a name brand that you're likely very familiar with, and it's always nice to find big-name items at Dollar Tree. You can stick with the products you love at great prices, rather than having to sacrifice flavors and settle for something off-brand. DT offers individual Snickers Ice Cream Bars for $1.25 as well as a five-pack for $4. That means you can get one bar as a post-shopping treat or buy a box to stock in the freezer to cool off with this summer.
They have all the Snickers essentials like chocolate, peanuts, and caramel — but don't worry; you won't lose a tooth chewing on the latter. It's still smooth and adds decadence to every bite. The bonus of Snickers in ice cream form is the peanut butter ice cream, which results in an ultra-rich, cold treat. "These are my favorite ice cream bar in the world," one Dollar Tree reviewer wrote. Snickers fared quite well in an ice cream bar ranking because it stayed so true to the candy bar. If you like the candy, you'll enjoy its frozen version.
Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
What would you do for a Klondike ... ice cream sandwich? Well, there's no jingle for this specific product, but Klondike remains a household name for frozen treats. And it's nice that you don't have to go to a big grocery store to find it. Dollar Tree offers a six-pack of Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches for $4, which is cheaper than other grocery stores. They have the classic vanilla interior, sandwiched between two chocolate wafers for the perfect creamy, layered, cold dessert.
The wafer portion tends to get stuck to the fingers, so keep some napkins handy (but you could always lick them clean, too). Shoppers tend to appreciate the creamy textures, portion size, and familiar flavors. Vanilla and chocolate pair wonderfully together, and this Klondike treat is no different. You could even cut the sandwich squares into quarters for a bite-sized treat if you're sharing and just want something small.
Methodology
We looked through all the frozen desserts on Dollar Tree's website to find the best among them. We looked for treats that were highly rated on the store's website and other retailers — mostly because Dollar Tree doesn't have many reviews on its website.
Items need to taste good, have high ratings, and receive praise to make it on the list. We wanted to include a variety of flavor profiles, so people could find something that appeals to their taste. We included prices to give you a general idea of what they cost, especially since Dollar Tree prices are no longer just $1.