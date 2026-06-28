7 Hands Down Best Frozen Treats At Dollar Tree To Cool Down This Summer

While you're walking around Dollar Tree picking up summertime barbecue essentials, you might as well check out the freezer aisle for some tasty treats to get you through the summer season. We scoured Dollar Tree's website to find some of the best cold desserts that money can buy. And fortunately for everyone, you don't have to spend too much when you shop at the budget store. Gone are the days when everything was $1, but theses items are still a relatively good deal.

We consulted reviews to see what customers had to say about these products and what they liked about them so that we could share only the best the budget store has to offer. You can feel confident in any of these choices, whether you want something fruity, rich and creamy, or chocolatey — there's a little of everything. Staying cool doesn't have to mean forgoing delightful desserts, and these are the best Dollar Tree has to offer.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.