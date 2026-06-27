You Probably Ate Here In The '80s, But Would Be Lucky To Find This Irish Pub Chain Today
If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, there's a chance you visited Bennigan's, the Irish pub with an American accent. Easily identifiable by its striped awnings and neon signage, it populated suburbs across the country. The chain opened in Atlanta in 1976 and grew to over 300 locations.
A highlight was its legendary Monte Cristo sandwich, which they called "World Famous." The chain was beloved for its "American fare, Irish hospitality" and the tagline, "You're with friends at Bennigan's." Other iconic menu items included mozzarella sticks, broccoli bites (deep-fried broccoli, cheese, and bacon fritters), chicken tenders, Hogan's egg rolls (a Southwestern-style roll with chicken, black beans, and corn served with pineapple-pepper dipping sauce), twice-baked potatoes, and the enormous double-decker burger known as the Big Irish.
The chain used dark wood, brass railings, and dim lighting to evoke a cozy Irish pub feel. The walls were covered in vintage signs and framed pictures. The bar was at the center, the ultimate gathering place for their iconic happy hours. Bennigan's birthday song was so famous that it even got a reference on an episode of "South Park."
Like many other popular restaurant chains, Bennigan's went bankrupt. However, you can still catch a glimpse of nostalgic Bennigan's at their new fast-casual concept, Bennigan's On-the-Fly.
Bennigan's is poised for a revival
Bennigan's revival is thanks to Bennigan's On the Fly. As of 2026, the pub known for pioneering 2-for-1 happy hour deals has 10 traditional franchise locations in the U.S. that survived, plus 15 locations abroad and a collection of Bennigan's On the Fly models (with more in the works) that were opened using a more fast-casual concept. The On the Fly locations use non-traditional places for a restaurant counter, such as hotels and offer online ordering and delivery. The menu features many of the classics that people remember, including the Monte Cristo sandwich, broccoli bites, and Hogan's egg rolls.
Legendary Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Bennigan's and its sister restaurant Steak and Ale, plans to continue its re-expansion efforts by franchising its restaurants in countries such as Qatar. CEO Paul Mangiamele has even written a book about Bennigan's nostalgia and the journey to bring the brand back into the spotlight. The proceeds of the sales of the book, "Bennigan's Returns to Relevance... "Bleeding Green 25/8" benefits Operation Enduring Opportunity, a program that helps veterans become business owners.
Bennigan's may be on its way to making a comeback, but in the meantime, old tableware and merch can be found on auction sites, fetching a pretty penny. People are hungry for nostalgia and want to feel like they've stepped back into the '90s, which is why Bennigan's and other chains are experiencing a resurgence.