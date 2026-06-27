You Probably Ate Here In The '80s, But Would Be Lucky To Find This Irish Pub Chain Today

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, there's a chance you visited Bennigan's, the Irish pub with an American accent. Easily identifiable by its striped awnings and neon signage, it populated suburbs across the country. The chain opened in Atlanta in 1976 and grew to over 300 locations.

A highlight was its legendary Monte Cristo sandwich, which they called "World Famous." The chain was beloved for its "American fare, Irish hospitality" and the tagline, "You're with friends at Bennigan's." Other iconic menu items included mozzarella sticks, broccoli bites (deep-fried broccoli, cheese, and bacon fritters), chicken tenders, Hogan's egg rolls (a Southwestern-style roll with chicken, black beans, and corn served with pineapple-pepper dipping sauce), twice-baked potatoes, and the enormous double-decker burger known as the Big Irish.

The chain used dark wood, brass railings, and dim lighting to evoke a cozy Irish pub feel. The walls were covered in vintage signs and framed pictures. The bar was at the center, the ultimate gathering place for their iconic happy hours. Bennigan's birthday song was so famous that it even got a reference on an episode of "South Park."

Like many other popular restaurant chains, Bennigan's went bankrupt. However, you can still catch a glimpse of nostalgic Bennigan's at their new fast-casual concept, Bennigan's On-the-Fly.