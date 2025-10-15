After Bankruptcy, This Beloved Chain And Its Legendary Monte Cristo May Be Making A Comeback
Many American families who dined out during the '90s and 2000s have fond memories of Bennigan's. With its cozy Irish pub-inspired decor and menu of hearty American classics, it's no wonder that customers were disappointed when the chain went bankrupt and closed most of its restaurants in 2008. Now, 17 years later, this failed restaurant chain we actually miss is hoping for a comeback, opening new locations and expanding its presence across the country once more.
Founded in 1976, Bennigan's always prided itself on "legendary Irish hospitality," and its legacy is largely defined by its most iconic menu item: the World Famous Monte Cristo. However, the chain's homey charm and wildly popular sandwich couldn't save it from Chapter 7 bankruptcy, one of the two types of bankruptcy restaurants are most likely to file (and the more devastating option). Seven years later, in 2015, Bennigan's current CEO, Paul Mangiamele, bought the chain from its latest parent company and enacted a plan to revive the restaurant.
Mangiamele and his wife, Gwen, worked hard to update the few remaining Bennigan's locations and expand the chain via new franchises. On its website, the restaurant has put out a call for franchisees and calls itself "a brand on the move." As of this writing, Bennigan's operates six dine-in restaurants in the U.S. and 15 international stores in countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Bahrain, and Qatar.
How Bennigan's went bankrupt and the current state of the brand
The fall of Bennigan's coincides with the 2008 recession, and the restaurant was already competing in a very crowded market, as casual dining chains were a dime a dozen. Its parent company, Metromedia Restaurant Group, couldn't stay above water and ultimately went bankrupt, affecting Bennigan's sister chain, Steak and Ale. The company liquidated all of its assets and closed every Bennigan's it owned, leaving only 138 individually franchised locations still standing.
The number of Bennigan's locations dwindled in the years after. Things only started to look up when Paul Mangiamele's Legendary Restaurant Brands LLC acquired Bennigan's and Steak and Ale. In 2018, the company managed to open three new Bennigan's in Monahans, Texas; Steubenville, Ohio; and Mandan, North Dakota. Bennigan's has also established its international locations. Plus, customers can now visit 33 U.S. locations of Bennigan's On The Fly, a smaller spinoff version of the restaurant found in retail spaces and other larger venues.
Of all the Bennigan's menu items that fans have been itching to taste again, its Monte Cristo undoubtedly reigns supreme. The famed dish features sliced ham, turkey, and Swiss and American cheeses inside honey wheat bread. The whole thing is battered and fried, then finished with powdered sugar and a side of raspberry preserves. A homemade Monte Cristo recipe may somewhat satisfy a craving, but the Bennigan's version might return to your area sooner than you think.