After Bankruptcy, This Beloved Chain And Its Legendary Monte Cristo May Be Making A Comeback

Many American families who dined out during the '90s and 2000s have fond memories of Bennigan's. With its cozy Irish pub-inspired decor and menu of hearty American classics, it's no wonder that customers were disappointed when the chain went bankrupt and closed most of its restaurants in 2008. Now, 17 years later, this failed restaurant chain we actually miss is hoping for a comeback, opening new locations and expanding its presence across the country once more.

Founded in 1976, Bennigan's always prided itself on "legendary Irish hospitality," and its legacy is largely defined by its most iconic menu item: the World Famous Monte Cristo. However, the chain's homey charm and wildly popular sandwich couldn't save it from Chapter 7 bankruptcy, one of the two types of bankruptcy restaurants are most likely to file (and the more devastating option). Seven years later, in 2015, Bennigan's current CEO, Paul Mangiamele, bought the chain from its latest parent company and enacted a plan to revive the restaurant.

Mangiamele and his wife, Gwen, worked hard to update the few remaining Bennigan's locations and expand the chain via new franchises. On its website, the restaurant has put out a call for franchisees and calls itself "a brand on the move." As of this writing, Bennigan's operates six dine-in restaurants in the U.S. and 15 international stores in countries including Mexico, El Salvador, Bahrain, and Qatar.