3 Red Flags That Show Your Oven Needs A Deep Cleaning

Ovens get a lot of love in home kitchens, opening and closing multiple times a day for baking, broiling, roasting, braising, stewing, air frying, and even dehydrating all kinds of tasty foods. Quick wipe-downs in between all that activity may seem sufficient to keep things running smoothly — until you realize something isn't quite right. When that happens, it's possible your oven needs a deep cleaning.

To get some more intel on that, we reached out to expert Alexis Rochester, investigative chemist and owner of Chemistry Cachet, who reveals three red flags that could indicate a deep cleaning is in order: smoke, food not cooking evenly, or a burnt smell when you turn on the oven. "This can be troubling because it can impact indoor air quality," she says, "and it might be a sign of something more serious like a mechanical issue. This is why keeping your oven clean is important!"

Deep cleaning can be a tough task, especially if too much time passes. "The hardest part of deep cleaning the oven is burnt-on food that doesn't get cleaned, continues to get reheated, then reburns on the oven surface," explains Rochester. "It makes it almost impossible to clean the longer it lingers." She suggests deep cleaning your oven every three to six months, depending on how often you use it. As Rochester puts it, "The more you cook, the more often it will need to be deep cleaned."