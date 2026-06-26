The Florida Brewing Company That May Have Invented The 6-Pack Of Beer

There's an old-school beer company that we may be able to thank for the idea of selling six packs of beer. Jax Brewing, located in Jacksonville, Florida, was started by a German immigrant named William Ostner. He moved to Jacksonville from St. Louis to brew beer with the blessings (and financial backing) of his father-in-law, who was also a brewer. Jax beer was released in 1914 and quickly became one of the most beloved beers in the Southeast.

Jax Brewing was brewing about 100,000 barrels of beer each year in 1943, 90%of which was sold in bottles. In true American fashion, Ostner realized that more is better: rather than selling individual bottles, it made more sense to sell them in quantities of six. Around this time, the brewery bought 100,000 burlap sacks from Towers Hardware and printed its logo on the side of them. The six sacks held six beers each and were sold for way under the 10 dollars we expect to pay these days at just $1.29.

The first beer in cans, Kreuger's Special Beer, debuted in 1935, but canned beer wasn't as popular as bottled beer. Because of World War II, the nation was facing a metal shortage so beer was bottled, not canned. Ostner blamed Jax Brewing's eventual 1956 closure on the prevalence of the canned beer that became widely available after the war.