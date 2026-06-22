The 120-Year-Old-Bakery Behind This Grocery Store Bread Is Shutting Down This Summer

Schwebel Baking Co., the company behind many of your favorite grocery store brands, announced it would cease operations and begin the process of liquidating the business over the next few weeks. In the announcement posted June 17, the bakery explains that it plans to continue normal business operations through July 4, then slowly halt sales and distribution of its products throughout the summer.

Schwebel's is a beloved, 120-year-old family-owned bakery founded by Joseph and Dora Schwebel in 1906. The husband-and-wife team started selling loaves of bread door-to-door in their Youngstown, Ohio community before growing to produce bread, rolls, and buns (including the poorly-ranked Schwebel's hot dog buns) for grocery stores, retailers, food service companies, and commercial customers across Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and New York. Its bakeries in Youngstown and Hebron, Ohio regularly bake about 275,000 loaves of bread each day. Its products are delivered to vendors via its 20 distribution centers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Schwebel's Bakery makes grocery store favorites like 'taliano, Sun-Maid, Country Hearth, Cinnabon, Millbrook, and Original Texas Toast Bread. In 2024, the brand was recognized as a leader in the Cleveland, Youngstown, Columbus, Erie, and Pittsburgh markets and invested in upgrading its bakeries, distribution facilities, and IT infrastructure. Now the company cites financial issues and operational challenges as the primary reasons for its planned closure. CEO Steve Cooper stated in a press release that the bakeries and distribution facilities are hindered by aging equipment as well as increasing labor costs. There has also been less demand for its products over the years.