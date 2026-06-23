My Mom Swears By Adding Natural Sweeteners To Potato Salad For Better Flavor Every Time

Growing up, I remember my Cantonese mother being very traditional in the kitchen. For example, she would make Cantonese soups every night, even during the summertime. When it was hot, she would make a refreshing Chinese soup that would cool down the body, apparently. But Mom did like to make a few Western dishes for our family gatherings and potlucks, including egg and potato salads.

Even then, she couldn't resist giving those dishes an Asian spin. See, cooking in my household has always been built on balancing flavors. I grew up adding a touch of sugar to fried rice and rock sugar to pho broth. Our desserts are alluringly not too sweet. So when Mom made potato salads, she would either add a splash of maple syrup to the mix or fold in diced fruits like pears or apples.

Adding sweetness to a savory dish helps round out all the flavors and provide balance. Sweetness also helps cut the richness and acidity of mayonnaise and adds a pop to the potatoes. For those who tend to use vinegar in potato salad, the sweetness will also help temper the acidity there. If you use diced apples, you're also adding crunch and texture.