This Is Easily The Best Vinegar To Use For Potato Salad

While thoughts of potato salad can sometimes conjure sad, soggy, mayo-laden mounds of chopped potatoes, not all tuber-based side dishes need to be heavy — vinegar is the perfect antidote for this. It's an essential, yet underrated, ingredient for potato salads, as without a splash of acid, starchy potatoes can feel heavy, under-seasoned, and underwhelming. For the average eater and cook, apple cider vinegar is a solid choice as it's mild and sweet. However, I feel plain old distilled white vinegar is the best universal vinegar for any type of potato salad you could dream of.

Distilled white vinegar is usually found in most people's pantries, and its neutral flavor and strong tangy punch make it perfect for elevating other flavors and balancing heavy ingredients, especially in salads that include mayonnaise. To take it a step further, add a bit of vinegar and sugar to the water you boil your chopped potatoes in to help the acid and sweetness penetrate through the starchy potatoes as they cook. This lends more depth of flavor before you even begin to assemble your potato salad. Additionally, if you like things really tangy, you could also drizzle a couple of tablespoons of vinegar all over your potatoes as soon as they come out of the boiling water. Then give them a toss in the strainer to really let the extra acid absorb into the cooked potatoes as they cool.