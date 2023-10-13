Kimchi Is The Spicy Addition You Need For A Flavorful Potato Salad

Just because summer comes to a close every year, doesn't mean you have to stop making potato salad. If you're looking for a way to give yours a spicy upgrade, look no further than adding in kimchi. We already love potato salad for its tangy flavors, which typically come from any included lemon juice, vinegar, pickles, relish, or sour cream. So when you add in kimchi, a Korean side dish that gets its sour taste from increased acidity during fermentation, you're amplifying that tangy flavor even more. While we often see kimchi made from cabbage, it can also involve fermented radish or cucumber (among other veggies) — and any would be a tasty addition to your potato salad.

But leveling up the sourness of your dish isn't all it can do. Many jars of kimchi pack in some serious heat, which is perfect for balancing out the creaminess of the mayo and the rich starchiness of the potatoes. And unlike both of those softer ingredients, these fermented veggies can provide plenty of welcome crunch.