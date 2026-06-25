Chick-Fil-A's Biggest Location Is 5 Stories Tall, Has 2 Kitchens, And Overlooks One World Trade Center

Some fast-food restaurants stand out for the menu, while others are memorable for where they happen to perch, whether in famous cities or iconic neighborhoods. But one Chick-fil-A location manages to do both, churning out those well-loved chicken sandwiches inside a five-story building towering over one of the busiest, buzziest sections of New York City. That eatery is the Chick-fil-A Fulton Street In-Line restaurant in Lower Manhattan's Financial District, known as the largest Chick-fil-A restaurant in the world.

The Fulton Street restaurant opened to Chick-fil-A fans and newbies in March 2018, bringing the chain to a notably high-traffic pocket of downtown Manhattan, not far from the World Trade Center. Sprawling over more than 12,000 square feet, it was described at opening as being nearly twice the size of any other Chick-fil-A restaurant, a striking feat since the building itself is only 15 feet wide. Instead of spreading out, it goes up — way up.

The building soars up five levels, with metal-banistered staircases winding past wood-paneled walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a crowning skylight. Two kitchen areas keep chefs buzzing and frying, while three levels of seating that host up to 140 guests at a time, including semi-private meeting rooms and a rooftop deck with views of One World Trade Center. If you're accustomed to suburban Chick-fil-A locations with drive-thru lanes and parking lots, this isn't that. Eating waffle fries above Lower Manhattan is a very different experience, but one that's worth a visit in The City That Never Sleeps. It sits next to Fulton Center Station for easy subway access until the restaurant's 11 p.m. closing time Mondays through Saturdays. As usual for this chain, it closes on Sundays.