The Overlooked Steak Cut That Can Easily Outshine Filet Mignon

It feels like it's getting harder and harder to find less expensive cuts of steak these days, but there is one overlooked alternative for filet mignon that still doesn't get much attention. Whether it's the proliferation of social media hyping up recipes for every last square inch of the cow, or the search for lower-priced meats following post-pandemic inflation, the demand for more affordable cuts of steak is higher than ever. That often means considering steaks that were not well known before, and thus lower in price, like a Denver steak or the Brazilian favorite, picanha. But there is one cut you may not know that might be even better than both of them: the flat iron steak.

Flat iron steak goes by several other names, including top blade and top chuck steak, and is actually kind of unusual, which may be why it has flown under the radar. Coming from the chuck area of the cow, which is located in the front around the shoulders, it's a section that is normally known as tough and full of connective tissue, making it better when ground or used in slow-cooked stews and chuck roasts. However, the flat iron is cut from the inside of the shoulder, with a layer of protective gristle around it, so it's actually one of the most tender steaks you can find. It's even comparable to a filet mignon in texture; yet, according to a price report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average cost of a flat iron steak can be almost half of a filet mignon in grocery stores.