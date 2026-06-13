Flat Iron Steak Goes By Many Different Names — Look For These On The Label

It's easy to get confused by the different cuts of steak out there. From tomahawks to filets, it feels like options are endless, and menus can often read more like a dictionary than an ingredient list. What makes things even more confusing is some cuts have multiple names, and one of the prime culprits for this is flat iron steak.

A relatively new cut of steak in the past few decades, flat iron is often said to be one of the most tender cuts of the cow, falling behind only filet mignon in the texture department. But unlike a filet, flat iron has a lot of marbling, giving it a bold flavor more in line with New York strip. Paired together, the taste and texture create a delicious, buttery finish that's becoming highly sought after.

But you might miss it completely if you only look for the words flat iron. This cut comes from the top muscle blade of the chuck subprimal, or the shoulder, so sometimes it's known as top blade or shoulder top blade steak. Because of its texture, it's been called top blade filet, too, so make sure to look for any of these names on the label. However, there are some other common names for a flat iron, like butler's and oyster blade steak.