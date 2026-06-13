Flat Iron Steak Goes By Many Different Names — Look For These On The Label
It's easy to get confused by the different cuts of steak out there. From tomahawks to filets, it feels like options are endless, and menus can often read more like a dictionary than an ingredient list. What makes things even more confusing is some cuts have multiple names, and one of the prime culprits for this is flat iron steak.
A relatively new cut of steak in the past few decades, flat iron is often said to be one of the most tender cuts of the cow, falling behind only filet mignon in the texture department. But unlike a filet, flat iron has a lot of marbling, giving it a bold flavor more in line with New York strip. Paired together, the taste and texture create a delicious, buttery finish that's becoming highly sought after.
But you might miss it completely if you only look for the words flat iron. This cut comes from the top muscle blade of the chuck subprimal, or the shoulder, so sometimes it's known as top blade or shoulder top blade steak. Because of its texture, it's been called top blade filet, too, so make sure to look for any of these names on the label. However, there are some other common names for a flat iron, like butler's and oyster blade steak.
How to know you're buying a flat iron steak
Steak cuts often get nicknames from the butchers, stores, or chefs trying to sell them. Sometimes it's to make them easier to understand and on other occasions it's just a way to get creative. The term flat iron could have something to do with how the shape resembles an old-fashioned iron. It's not really known how the term butler's steak came about but it's common in the UK, and some guess it's because historically, the butler would have the first pick of the household's bounty. As for oyster blade, that name stems from the muscle — shaped like an oyster — that runs through the cut. Other names include book, feather, and patio steak. But if you're ever unsure, look at the shape of the cut. Flat iron steak is long and flat with an even thickness and rectangular outline. It also feels firm and has a strong aroma.
You can cook flat iron steak nearly any way you'd like, but it's particularly suited to grilling, like with this herby grilled flat iron steak recipe. It's also very popular for spicy beef stir fries, or you can simply sear it and serve with a fresh chimichurri sauce. This unique method will add extra flavor to your flat iron steak, too ... or your butler's steak or shoulder top blade –- whatever you want to call it.