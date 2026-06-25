Porcelain-Coated Grill Grates Are Almost Never Worth It — Here's Why

Porcelain grill grates may sound luxurious, but for those who actually want to use their grills regularly, they are among the worst options for your gas grill. Porcelain enamel is often considered a nonstick surface, but that's actually a misconception, as food can still stick to porcelain-enameled pots, pans, and grill grates. Not only are grates not as nonstick as you'd assume, but porcelain grates can cause food safety issues due to their external coating.

Similar to many popular porcelain enamel-coated Dutch ovens and skillets, there is either stainless steel or cast iron under the enamel coating. Both can be exposed when the porcelain enamel coating on the exterior of the grill grates chips over time.

When the coating is chipped, it can get into your food, and once the enamel coating begins to flake off, it's easy for more to fall off. A lack of exterior coating on the grates invites rust to appear and spread, which happens easily on grills that live outside, exposed to the elements such as rain, humidity, and fluctuating temperatures year-round.