When Buying Grocery Store Bakery Items With Whipped Cream May Be A Mistake

While a whipped cream topping or filling is as visually appealing as it is to our tastebuds, it might be a mistake to pick up a whipped cream-laden baked good from the grocery store bakery. We spoke with Kantha Shelke, PhD, certified food scientist, founder of food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations for Johns Hopkins University, about why you might want to avoid whipped cream pastries from a grocery store bakery if there's no way to tell when they've been made.

Whipped cream is a dairy product that is added fresh to baked goods, from cookies to cakes. According to Dr. Shelke, "when real dairy cream is added, however, these low-acid food products become moisture-rich and nutrient-rich — and therefore, an inviting medium for microbes." Whipped cream can quickly develop harmful bacteria, causing food-born illnesses. Furthermore, says Shelke, "most pathogenic (harmful) bacteria do not change how food looks, smells, or tastes, but can make people sick. Listeria, a pathogenic organism prevalent in dairy, thrives at refrigerator temperatures without giving off any telltale sour note."

Ideally, the pastry has a best-by and made-by date to know what the window of safety is for eating it. "The made-by date tells you that you have only a couple of days, while the best-by or best-before tells you by when you should consume it," says Shelke. "These dates paired with a cold refrigerator storage case are your most reliable signal of freshness and safety." If there are no dates listed, here's what to look for upon further inspection.