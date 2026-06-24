One Of The Best Trader Joe's Items Of 2026 So Far Has Customers Wishing They Bought More
Trader Joe's is always coming out with new and exciting products. The grocer even manages to make its selection of frozen pizzas unique and diverse. One of the hands-down best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 is its frozen Pizza Bianca: a cheesy, white pizza featuring a bubbly, chewy crust covered in a rich parmesan sauce and topped with mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, onion, and rosemary. Not only is this pizza deliciously cheesy and aromatic, but it also costs under $5.
Trader Joe's uses a 24-hour rise for a perfectly chewy and fluffy crust that brings a delightful consistency to the Pizza Bianca's already decadent blend of toppings. Customers have praised every aspect of it — in fact, many think it's the best pizza from Trader Joe's yet. One Redditor deemed, "It was divine. Cheesy oozy and garlicky. Good crust." A Trader Joe's employee proclaimed, "Best pizza I've had from traders and I work there."
While the crust may look like it takes up a large portion of the pizza's perimeter, a Redditor complimented it for "not [having] too much crust, especially since the sauce is so flavorful." The only real mistake customers said they made with TJ's Pizza Bianca is only buying one!
Simple additions for the Pizza Bianca
Trader Joe's frozen Pizza Bianca is fantastic on its own, as the flavorful Parmesan sauce and aromatic savoriness from the garlic and onions are a delight to the senses. But customers have praised its versatility, and its flavorful base can serve as the foundation for all kinds of additions — many of which are also Trader Joe's products.
For instance, one person said they jazzed the Pizza Bianca up with "prosciutto and some of the new mortadella ... topped with pecorino. Served it with arugula and some aglio olio seasoning and it was FIRE," on Reddit. A sweet and tangy element like honey balsamic glaze would work well to cut through the richness of the cheese, while complementing the caramelized onions and savory rosemary. Another great idea for a drizzle would be hot honey, one of Trader Joe's best hidden gems.
Another Redditor took a lesson from the rosemary by adding "sliced potatoes with aglio olio on them, and then crumbled some of the dried shallots on top." Since cheese and nuts are a famous combination for an Italian aperitivo, one Redditor wrote, "sprinkle some crushed pistachio on top for the last minute of the bake and thank me later."