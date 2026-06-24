One Of The Best Trader Joe's Items Of 2026 So Far Has Customers Wishing They Bought More

Trader Joe's is always coming out with new and exciting products. The grocer even manages to make its selection of frozen pizzas unique and diverse. One of the hands-down best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 is its frozen Pizza Bianca: a cheesy, white pizza featuring a bubbly, chewy crust covered in a rich parmesan sauce and topped with mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, onion, and rosemary. Not only is this pizza deliciously cheesy and aromatic, but it also costs under $5.

Trader Joe's uses a 24-hour rise for a perfectly chewy and fluffy crust that brings a delightful consistency to the Pizza Bianca's already decadent blend of toppings. Customers have praised every aspect of it — in fact, many think it's the best pizza from Trader Joe's yet. One Redditor deemed, "It was divine. Cheesy oozy and garlicky. Good crust." A Trader Joe's employee proclaimed, "Best pizza I've had from traders and I work there."

While the crust may look like it takes up a large portion of the pizza's perimeter, a Redditor complimented it for "not [having] too much crust, especially since the sauce is so flavorful." The only real mistake customers said they made with TJ's Pizza Bianca is only buying one!