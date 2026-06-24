11 Ways The World Loves Eating Spam

Whether you're a lifelong fan of it or completely baffled by its cultural and culinary significance, there is no denying that Spam is more than just a cheap meat product. Introduced by the Hormel Corporation in 1937, this iconic product was not immediately popular. It was, after all, meat sold in a room-temperature can. How fresh could it be? Things changed forever for Spam and the rest of the world when the United States entered World War II. With its long shelf life and attractive price tag, this relatively new meat product was the perfect food for the army to buy in bulk for the troops, whether they liked it or not. During the war, over 100 million pounds of Spam were shipped abroad for soldiers to eat.

In the early 1970s, it re-entered the cultural lexicon through a Monty Python skit in which a restaurant serves only Spam. That sketch, in turn, became the inspiration behind the use of the word to describe unwanted texts and emails. Taking away all the cultural baggage, however, Spam is just a type of processed pork, and its continued sales suggest that plenty of people must enjoy it as a food rather than just a cultural symbol. Since 1937, over 9 billion cans of Spam have been sold across 50 countries, and while some people might simply prefer to eat it straight out of the tin, plenty of recipes have been created that are built around this peculiarly enduring pantry staple.