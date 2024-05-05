Leftover Canned Spam Is The Key To Easily Bulking Up Fried Rice

Spam, the popular tinned pork product, can be eaten straight out of the can, but there are also many ways to incorporate it into other recipes. That route is preferable for those who can't stomach a bite of canned meat on its own or a foodie who has leftovers that need to be eaten soon. One of the best ways to use leftover canned Spam is to throw it into your homemade fried rice to bulk up the dish.

The ingredient will add a similar meaty flavor and chewy texture as the small pieces of pork that often make it into traditional fried rice recipes. In addition to the meaty flavor, it'll add a dose of protein to the rice to make the dish more fulfilling, although it's worth noting that Spam does contain a lot of sodium and fats. The shelf-stable ingredient might always be in the back of your pantry, so it's an easy addition to a last-minute dinner. Spam makes many different flavors, so you can use a variety like Teriyaki or jalapeño to match the flavors of the other ingredients in your fried rice.