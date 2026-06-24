How Costco Keeps Beer Prices So Low
Costco is able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers. Those low prices even extend to products like beer, but the warehouse certainly isn't losing money. Costco has established itself with a business model that caters to bulk buyers, and this strategy includes alcohol. While a typical grocer may mark up its products significantly, Costco has established a cap of 15% on prices. That is why a 36-pack of Bud clocks in at under $1 per can for Costco members. Combined with the warehouse setup that limits the number of products on display, Costco's selection strategy means that the company focuses on placing orders at bulk and leveraging purchasing figures made at scale. Products arrive by pallet and are placed directly onto the floor, helping shave overhead costs.
Though Costco may not have the fancy displays or aesthetics of a local shop, its thrifty approach means cheaper beer. Factor in the fees that Costco's members pay, and the business isn't focused on maximizing profits on individual alcohol sales — think of front-loading on discounts with each purchased membership. As a result, beer can be sold closer to cost without majorly impacting the business.
Crafty strategies for craft beer
In addition to bulk buying and minimal operating costs, Costco's own Kirkland Signature products offer savings for thirsty shoppers. By collaborating with breweries, the lineup of Kirkland Signature products provides quality beer minus the markups typically associated with well-known labels. Take Costco's Kirkland Signature Helles-Style Lager, which quickly found a fan base in 2024. Kirkland's prestigious award-winning beer is brewed by Deschutes Brewery, and the lager bagged recognition at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. At Costco, a 12-pack of these beauties will cost about $15, while a 6-pack of Deschutes' King Crispy is sold for $9.50, for example.
The deals aren't limited to Kirkland products. "My locations have the usual mass produced commercial brands as well as random 4 packs and sometimes even 24 packs of craft beer from local breweries," wrote a shopper on Reddit, who noted a quality selection at the warehouse. With such an established reputation for smart buys, party hosts and those looking to keep fridges full can do so without dipping too deep into their wallets. Pricing remains reliable as a result of a carefully laid-out business model that is designed to stretch each dollar for both consumer and brand.