How Costco Keeps Beer Prices So Low

Costco is able to keep its prices lower than most other retailers. Those low prices even extend to products like beer, but the warehouse certainly isn't losing money. Costco has established itself with a business model that caters to bulk buyers, and this strategy includes alcohol. While a typical grocer may mark up its products significantly, Costco has established a cap of 15% on prices. That is why a 36-pack of Bud clocks in at under $1 per can for Costco members. Combined with the warehouse setup that limits the number of products on display, Costco's selection strategy means that the company focuses on placing orders at bulk and leveraging purchasing figures made at scale. Products arrive by pallet and are placed directly onto the floor, helping shave overhead costs.

Though Costco may not have the fancy displays or aesthetics of a local shop, its thrifty approach means cheaper beer. Factor in the fees that Costco's members pay, and the business isn't focused on maximizing profits on individual alcohol sales — think of front-loading on discounts with each purchased membership. As a result, beer can be sold closer to cost without majorly impacting the business.