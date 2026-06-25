The Costco Food Price Cuts That Customers Say Are Nearly Impossible To Find

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to guarantee a bargain, especially if you're stocking up ahead of a busy season or preparing for a party. From charcuterie board ingredients to frozen party staples, it seems that most members have their tried-and-true list of favorite Costco products, and one particularly popular section is the warehouse club's butcher.

But avid shoppers have started to take note of something interesting. Costco customers discussed the retailer's approach to marking down their meat products on Reddit, and many have noticed that the discounted prices are only offered around the holidays.

We're no strangers to Costco's approach to pricing its meat, so our interest was piqued. We set out to learn whether these discoveries are purely anecdotal or if there's something to the idea that Costco has strict windows for when and how they manage the sale prices on any excess meat.

As one commenter on Reddit pointed out, the trickiest part of figuring out when and how to score lower-priced meat from Costco stems from the fact that they don't advertise these particular sales. "They're never really advertised anywhere, so you'll only see them if you're in the store," says one user on the r/Costco forum, while other users note they've never seen any markdowns on meat in their local store.