Costco's 5-Pack Ground Beef Is Back, But Not Everyone Is Sold On The Price

Beef prices continue to rise in 2026. According to the USDA, the price of beef in April 2026 was nearly 15% higher than in April 2025. But that's part of the reason people shop at Costco. Buying in bulk often saves money, and Costco's five-packs of ground beef used to be a convenient and affordable option. Now that Costco has brought the packages back, however, not all shoppers agree it's a good deal. The new Kirkland Signature 91% Lean Ground Beef five-packs cost $33.99, or about $6.80 per pound.

In some locations, the price is even higher, reaching up to $38.58. That works out to $7.72 per pound. In today's market, that's not an unusual price — you can find 93% ground beef at Walmart for $7.66 per pound sold in 3-pound packages. But people expect to save money by buying in bulk at Costco rather than a regular grocery store, which could explain why some shoppers feel like they're overpaying for beef.

Costco's new price on the Kirkland Signature 91% Lean Ground Beef five-pack is a marked increase from just two years ago. The store used to sell the same product for less than $25. In online comments, customers reacted to the new $33.99 to $38.58 price tag by pointing out that it used to cost less. "It's ridiculous how fast and high prices are getting," wrote one such person in a comment on Instagram.