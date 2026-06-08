Costco's 5-Pack Ground Beef Is Back, But Not Everyone Is Sold On The Price
Beef prices continue to rise in 2026. According to the USDA, the price of beef in April 2026 was nearly 15% higher than in April 2025. But that's part of the reason people shop at Costco. Buying in bulk often saves money, and Costco's five-packs of ground beef used to be a convenient and affordable option. Now that Costco has brought the packages back, however, not all shoppers agree it's a good deal. The new Kirkland Signature 91% Lean Ground Beef five-packs cost $33.99, or about $6.80 per pound.
In some locations, the price is even higher, reaching up to $38.58. That works out to $7.72 per pound. In today's market, that's not an unusual price — you can find 93% ground beef at Walmart for $7.66 per pound sold in 3-pound packages. But people expect to save money by buying in bulk at Costco rather than a regular grocery store, which could explain why some shoppers feel like they're overpaying for beef.
Costco's new price on the Kirkland Signature 91% Lean Ground Beef five-pack is a marked increase from just two years ago. The store used to sell the same product for less than $25. In online comments, customers reacted to the new $33.99 to $38.58 price tag by pointing out that it used to cost less. "It's ridiculous how fast and high prices are getting," wrote one such person in a comment on Instagram.
Customers have beef with Costco's beef
Back in 2019, Costco sold Kirkland Signature 5-pound ground beef packages that were not divided into 1-pound portions for $3.79 per pound. Blogs from 2022 discuss 5-pounds of beef at $22.99, or $4.60 per pound. That means the price of Costco's beef has gone up by $11 in just four years. That's nearly a 50% increase.
Facebook comments responding to the return of the Kirkland Signature Lean Ground Beef packs were no more supportive than those on Instagram. One Facebook user simply said, "This is cheaper at my grocery store." Another said, "Costco has the most expensive beef of anywhere i have shopped. I refuse to buy it."
For comparison, Sam's Club offers 90% lean ground beef for $5.86 per pound; Safeway sells 6-pound packages for $5.99 per pound; and Aldi offers organic 93% ground beef for $5.99 per pound. When customers say that they can get beef at their grocery stores cheaper than Costco, they're not wrong. In some cases, the difference in price is significant.
If you want cheaper ground beef at Costco, ask the meat department for a 10-pound "chub" instead of the 5-pound bags. The meat would need to be portioned out, but the savings are noteworthy. Prices vary by location, and some regions may offer better deals than others.