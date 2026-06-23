Not Frying Or Baking: This Unassuming Way To Cook Fish Preserves Its Omega-3 Nutrients

There are many different ways to cook fish, each of which has its benefits and drawbacks. While pan searing or preparing it in the oven are popular choices, one oft-overlooked method is among the best if you wish to preserve the natural omega-3 nutrients of your fish. Though the notion of boiling fish might seem unusual, a related style of cooking, steaming, is quite common in Chinese and other Asian cuisines. Making use of the steam from boiling water, this cooks delicate proteins such as fish and other foods like vegetables while keeping your dish as wholesome and nutritious as possible.

Unlike frying or baking, this style of cooking uses moisture and lower heat, which helps to keep the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and other vitamins intact. It also avoids the use of excess fats like butter and oils, letting the natural flavors shine through. Knowing which fish have the highest level of omega-3 fatty acids, you can employ the cooking technique of boiling or steaming to make a meal that will maintain such nutrients that support essential bodily functions.

If you've never steamed fish before, it's surprisingly simple, requiring minimal effort and time. You don't even need any special equipment like a steamer pot to do so. All you need is a heat safe bowl that can fit inside a large wok or pot with the lid closed and some aluminum foil.