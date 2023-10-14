Save Time By Steaming Fish On Top Of Simmering Vegetables And Sauces

One-pot meals aren't just for pastas and stews. If you're pressed for time or simply want fewer dishes to wash at the end of mealtime, we have an easy tip to help you maximize time in the kitchen when preparing vegetables and fish. Though you might be reluctant to cook vegetables and fish in one pan due to health or taste reasons, the combination is safe and can help you put a delicious dinner on the table faster (and with less fuss).

Instead of having to wield a steaming rack or separate pots and pans for individual ingredients, simply cook your fish fillets on top of tonight's assortment of vegetables. Scallions, mushrooms, and broccoli are dense enough vegetables to withstand the heat of the steaming ingredients in your pan. Stack similarly-sized pieces at the bottom of your pan and rest the fish on top of your assembled ingredients. Flavor with spices, herbs, seasonings, and sauces to taste, and in under ten minutes time, you'll have a delicious meal to plate and serve.