The Small Filet-O-Fish Box Detail You've Probably Overlooked Tells An Important Story

McDonald's may be a fast-food chain, but its customers still expect a certain level of sustainability, as people are becoming ever more eco-conscious. For those who have wondered whether the fish in McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish sandwich is sustainably sourced, the answer lies right on the box — a blue MSC certification emblem that signifies the fish was sourced in an environmentally friendly way.

MSC stands for Marine Stewardship Council, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to protect seafood resources for future generations. When buying seafood, it's a major red flag if you can't find a sustainable certification on the packaging. MSC awards its certificate to companies that sell sustainably wild-caught fish, a practice that is checked and confirmed by independent auditors. To ensure the standards remain high, the companies with this certification get reassessed on a regular basis, and the results are made public.

Although MSC has been around since 1997, McDonald's has been working with the organization since 2011. The fish in Filet-O-Fish is Alaskan pollock, exclusively caught in the United States, in a zero-waste fishery that ensures no part of the fish goes to waste. Per McDonald's, the chain is "the first and only global restaurant company to serve Marine Stewardship Council-certified fish at every U.S. restaurant location."