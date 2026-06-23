What's The Actual Difference Between Aldi's Reggano And Priano Pasta Sauce Brands?

Most grocery stores offer a selection of name brand products as well as private label store brands. This can create a tiered system of products for shoppers to choose from. Walmart offers Great Value products as a budget-friendly option, while also offering fresh foods under the Marketside label, and more premium products under the bettergoods label. Aldi operates in much the same way with its Reggano and Priano pasta sauce brands. Though there is some overlap between the two, they are separate products with different ingredients and characteristics. Both can be the cornerstone of a family meal for under $10.

Priano sauces are the more expensive option of the two, with a 24-ounce jar of Priano marinara sauce costing about $3.20. While for about $1.90 you can get a 23-ounce jar of Reggano marinara. A half-cup serving of Priano has 80 calories while the same amount of Reggano provides 70. Both Priano and Reggano are made from tomato puree and diced tomatoes as the first ingredients, but Priano's includes citric acid in its puree. Priano has four grams of added sugar compared to three in Reggano. Priano also contains extra virgin olive oil while Reggano uses soybean oil. The Reggano brand has sugar, onions, citric acid, garlic, parsley flakes, salt, soybean oil, and spices. Priano's seasoning includes basil and more salt.

Priano marinara is sweeter than Reggano, though older versions had less sugar. The olive oil and seasoning blend could contribute more to an authentic, homemade sauce taste than the soybean oil and less flavorful seasoning in the Reggano sauce. Priano's ingredients appear to be higher quality overall, which helps explain the higher price.