The Safety Rule You Shouldn't Ignore When Buying Meat From The Grocery Store On Hot Days

It feels like everything slows down in the summer. The days are longer, and we make time to lounge outside, grilling in the backyard, or staying at the beach until sunset. During the dog days of summer, even simple errands seem less urgent. But it's during precisely that time that bacteria are having their most productive season. If you're buying meat from the grocery store, one rule matters most: Don't leave it unrefrigerated for more than an hour on very hot days — and ideally for much less time. That recommendation is rooted in a food safety concept called the "Danger Zone," a temperature range where microbes thrive and multiply quickly.

The goal of refrigerated storage is to create an inhospitable environment, slowing bacterial growth before populations get out of control. Bacteria reproduce by dividing: one cell becomes two, two becomes four, and given enough time, the population explodes. Their happy place is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Below 40, growth is very slow or nonexistent. Above 140, heat kills many microbes. The Goldilocks range in the middle is the so-called Danger Zone.

On hot summer days, the stakes are even higher. Once outdoor temperatures climb above 90 degrees, the USDA recommends limiting the time perishable foods spend outside refrigeration to one hour. Meat doesn't instantly become dangerous the moment that hour is up. Rather, every additional minute gives bacteria more opportunity to multiply. And unlike an ultimate BBQ platter, in the case of bacteria, more is not better.