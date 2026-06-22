Yes, Bone-In Filet Mignon Exists — How It's Cut And Why It's So Rarely Seen

So why doesn't every steakhouse serve bone-in filet mignon? The short answer is yield. The tenderloin is already one of the smallest muscles on the animal, making up only around 2% of the total carcass. With each cow having only two of them, people have to make the most of each one. Since diners always have an appetite for filet mignon, the most economical choice is taking them and breaking them all down into medallions (plus, their small sizes make them easy to portion, ship, and sell, too). Leaving the bone intact takes specialized butchery and results in fewer usable cuts per animal — not a trade-off most suppliers are willing to make at scale.

That means tracking one down takes a little effort, but it's definitely not impossible. The most reliable way to find them is online. Look for specialty butchers like Snake River Farms, Lobel's of New York, and Texas de Brazil's — all of these names carry them, usually in the 12-to-16-ounce (1-pound) range. Price-wise, because you also have to factor in the weight of the bone, it's typically more expensive ounce-for-ounce than boneless. Snake River Farms, for instance, sells a 2-inch, 16-ounce bone-in filet mignon for $85 at the time of writing ($5.31 an ounce). A Choice-grade, 10-ounce boneless cut, on the other hand, goes for $41, or $4.10 an ounce. That's almost a dollar difference per ounce — you'll find this pattern repeating at other stores, too.

So between the two, boneless is still the more economical choice, but considering how it gives you a far more novel eating experience and more flavor, why not give bone-in a try at least once? Bet no one in your friend's list has ever tried it before.