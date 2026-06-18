Hennessy's New Very Special Cocktails Are Not For The Faint Of Heart, But They're Good

The onslaught of new ready-to-drink (or in this case, ready-to-serve) cocktails has no end. Fresh off the heels of sampling Svedka's new vodka water lineup, I find myself testing Hennessy's brand-new bottles of Very Special Cocktails, a seemingly promising entry to the brand and the RTD space as a whole. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I'll say it again: To make an impact in this space, a company's offering needs uniqueness and a clear identity. Did Hennessy deliver?

That's what I set out to find out today when I sampled all of the offerings in this new lineup: Rita, Iced Tea, and Berry, all Cognac-based cocktails that draw inspiration from some classic go-to concoctions. The concept is intriguing enough to inspire me to buy one straight off the shelf — the biggest question is, would I be compelled to return to these drinks? Keep reading for my verdict.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.