Svedka's Flavored Vodka Waters Are Exactly What They Sound Like, For Better Or Worse

In case you missed it, ready-to-drink (or RTD) alcoholic beverages are all the rage nowadays — after all, why go to the trouble of shaking up your own cocktail when pop-top cans are readily available? If you've adopted this philosophy, welcome to the club. I'm excited to announce that yet another brand has joined the RTD lineup with its own take on the trend: Svedka's new Vodka Waters.

Available in pineapple, lime, peach, and strawberry flavors, the cans ooze accessibility. Not only are they see-through (no surprises here!), but they also don't try to be anything outlandish, and I definitely appreciate the simplicity of Svedka's flavor choices. But with a plethora of other RTD options already carving enviable niches in the beverage market, can Svedka stand out among the competition? I sampled each of the cans to figure out whether they have any staying power in the RTD business.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.